CARRÉMENT CITOYEN FÊTE LA SAINT-NICOLAS CARRÉMENT CITOYEN Labrit

Samedi 6 décembre 2025
De 13h à 16h
Venez partager un moment chaleureux et créatif en famille ou entre amis !
Un après-midi magique pour petits et grands, dans l’esprit de Noël ?? ??
Entrée libre Ambiance festive garantie !
?? Samedi 6 décembre 2025
?? De 13h à 16h
CARRÉMENT CITOYEN 51 ROUTE DES PLANTONS Labrit 40420 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine carrementcitoyen@gmail.com
English :
Saturday, December 6, 2025
1pm to 4pm
Come and share a warm and creative moment with family and friends!
A magical afternoon for young and old, in the spirit of Christmas ?? ???
Free admission ? Festive atmosphere guaranteed!
