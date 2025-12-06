CARRÉMENT CITOYEN FÊTE LA SAINT-NICOLAS CARRÉMENT CITOYEN Labrit

CARRÉMENT CITOYEN FÊTE LA SAINT-NICOLAS

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-12-06

fin : 2025-12-06

Carrément Citoyen fête la Saint-Nicolas

Samedi 6 décembre 2025

De 13h à 16h

Venez partager un moment chaleureux et créatif en famille ou entre amis !

Un après-midi magique pour petits et grands, dans l’esprit de Noël ?? ??

Entrée libre Ambiance festive garantie !

CARRÉMENT CITOYEN 51 ROUTE DES PLANTONS Labrit 40420 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine carrementcitoyen@gmail.com

English :

Carrément Citoyen celebrates Saint Nicholas Day

Saturday, December 6, 2025

1pm to 4pm

Come and share a warm and creative moment with family and friends!

A magical afternoon for young and old, in the spirit of Christmas

Free admission ? Festive atmosphere guaranteed!

