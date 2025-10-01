Cartânes Photographie Manoir de Porjou Plestin-les-Grèves

Manoir de Porjou L’Improbable Café Culturel Plestin-les-Grèves Côtes-d’Armor

Début : 2025-10-01 12:00:00
fin : 2025-10-31 22:00:00

2025-10-01

Expo photo montage de Brigitte Blot et Patrick Kersalé   .

Manoir de Porjou L’Improbable Café Culturel Plestin-les-Grèves 22310 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne +33 6 13 01 72 79 

