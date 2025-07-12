CARTE BLANCHE À DANIEL TOSI Saint-André 12 juillet 2025 21:00
Pyrénées-Orientales
Daniel Tosi présente le Requiem de Fauré. Au programme œuvres de Bach, Saint-Saëns, Ravel, Fauré. Entrée 10 €
English :
Daniel Tosi presents Fauré’s Requiem. Program: works by Bach, Saint-Saëns, Ravel, Fauré. Admission: 10 ?
German :
Daniel Tosi präsentiert das Requiem von Fauré. Auf dem Programm stehen Werke von Bach, Saint-Saëns, Ravel und Fauré. Eintritt: 10?
Italiano :
Daniel Tosi presenta il Requiem di Fauré. Il programma comprende opere di Bach, Saint-Saëns, Ravel e Fauré. Ingresso: 10 euro
Espanol :
Daniel Tosi presenta el Réquiem de Fauré. El programa incluye obras de Bach, Saint-Saëns, Ravel y Fauré. Entrada: 10 euros
