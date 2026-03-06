Carte blanche à Emmanuel Mourier Royan

Carte blanche à Emmanuel Mourier

RDV 35 bd Louis Lair Royan Charente-Maritime

Début : 2026-04-09 14:30:00

fin : 2026-04-09

2026-04-09

Le service patrimoine propose à différentes personnalités de présenter leur vision de la ville, au travers d’une promenade architecturale et urbaine.

Emmanuel Mourier est architecte et enseignant, ancien architecte-conseil à Royan.

RDV 35 bd Louis Lair Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 39 94 45 animation.patrimoine@mairie-royan.fr

The heritage department invites various personalities to present their vision of the town, through an architectural and urban walk.

Emmanuel Mourier is an architect and teacher, and former consulting architect for Royan.

