Carte blanche Atelier Loraine B Biarritz

Carte blanche Atelier Loraine B

Carte blanche Atelier Loraine B Biarritz vendredi 17 avril 2026.

Carte blanche Atelier Loraine B

11 Rue de Pelletier Biarritz Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-17
fin : 2026-04-17

Date(s) :
2026-04-17

Après Bienvenue Chez Nous et Nébuleuse, l’Atelier Loraine B s’empare une nouvelle fois du Théâtre du Versant.
Cette soirée, placée sous le signe de la carte blanche, promet l’inattendu improvisation, éclats, instants suspendus…   .

11 Rue de Pelletier Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 23 02 30  theatre-versant@orange.fr

English : Carte blanche Atelier Loraine B

German : Carte blanche Atelier Loraine B

Italiano :

Espanol : Carte blanche Atelier Loraine B

L’événement Carte blanche Atelier Loraine B Biarritz a été mis à jour le 2025-11-20 par OT Biarritz