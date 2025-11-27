CARTE BLANCHE BY DJ ALARCOR FLASHBACK CAFÉ Toulouse

CARTE BLANCHE BY DJ ALARCOR Jeudi 27 novembre, 22h00 FLASHBACK CAFÉ Haute-Garonne

Le Jeudi c’est « CARTE BLANCHE » DJ Alarcor « Mash-Up & Co » s’adaptera à vos envies l’essentiel c’est de vous faire danser !!!

Avec son patio à ciel ouvert, sa décoration à la fois vintage et moderne, ses multiples espaces, cet établissement offre une atmosphère accueillante et polyvalente.

C’est l’endroit parfait pour se retrouver, se divertir et profiter d’une expérience culinaire et culturelle enrichissante dans la vibrante ville de Toulouse.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Good vibes