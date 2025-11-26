Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

CARTON COMEDY CLUB CERVOISERIE NIORT Niort

CARTON COMEDY CLUB CERVOISERIE NIORT Niort

CARTON COMEDY CLUB CERVOISERIE NIORT Niort mercredi 26 novembre 2025.

CARTON COMEDY CLUB Mercredi 26 novembre, 19h30, 21h30 CERVOISERIE NIORT Deux-Sèvres

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-26T19:30:00 – 2025-11-26T21:00:00
Fin : 2025-11-26T21:30:00 – 2025-11-26T23:00:00

4 artistes pour une session comedy club en 4x15min !
Le Carton Comedy Club est le rendez-vous mensuel incontournable de La Cervoiserie.
Mis en place depuis un an, l’évènement affiche très souvent complet et c’est un vrai plaisir de découvrir de nouveaux humoristes à chaque nouvelle session.
https://www.instagram.com/cartoncomedyclub/?hl=fr
https://youtube.com/shorts/2ZeHTFnV4w8?si=EdJNuUFrMwhcZZO5

CERVOISERIE NIORT 4 rue Sainte Claire Deville, 79000 Niort Niort 79000 Clou-Bouchet Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine 05 49 05 86 47 https://www.cervoiserie.com/cervoiserie-niort-cave-et-bar-a-biere/ https://www.facebook.com/lacervoiserieniort/?locale=fr_FR;https://www.instagram.com/lacervoiserieniort/?hl=fr [{« data »: {« author »: « cartoncomedyclub », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « ud835udc02ud835udc1aud835udc2bud835udc2dud835udc28ud835udc27 ud835udc02ud835udc28ud835udc26ud835udc1eud835udc1dud835udc32 (@cartoncomedyclub) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/470934066_1399705550994035_4731991467140642794_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby45OTEuYzIifQ&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=111&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QE0sv2yKlwPRDEL4FCaaJ7HyNAnoK7AKV3zPhgoyZk4FO6X7T-tXlR6W5CHB7eeNKc&_nc_ohc=C07RXeK2Ju4Q7kNvwGp4fay&_nc_gid=1wlohXSHRSR1QJd8KaYaTQ&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfbBodChtP8xiu01mCqHBphVL2Mlt-9azxj8VKkWa8ublQ&oe=68CDB8CA&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/cartoncomedyclub/?hl=fr », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/cartoncomedyclub/?hl=fr »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Carton Comedy », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Soiru00e9e du 21/07/2022 avec Joachim Charlot, Raph, Ewen Parc, Malo, Kevin Robin.nnToutes les dates, infos, ru00e9servations sur : https://www.eventbrite.fr/o/carton-comedy-39020121153nINSTA : www.instagram.com/cartoncomedyclubnFB : www.facebook.com/cartoncomedy », « type »: « video », « title »: « CARTON COMEDY CLUB – Summer de Rire – Fromentine (The Place To Beer) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/2ZeHTFnV4w8/hq2.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZeHTFnV4w8 », « thumbnail_height »: 360, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBgn9cNx4JgC3lp7RYyWb1Q », « thumbnail_width »: 480, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtube.com/shorts/2ZeHTFnV4w8?si=EdJNuUFrMwhcZZO5 »}] Lieu de trouvailles et retrouvailles. Cave comprenant plus de 500 références de bières, idées cadeaux
dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Humour Stand Up