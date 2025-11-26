CARTON COMEDY CLUB CERVOISERIE NIORT Niort

CARTON COMEDY CLUB Mercredi 26 novembre, 19h30, 21h30 CERVOISERIE NIORT Deux-Sèvres

Début : 2025-11-26T19:30:00 – 2025-11-26T21:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-26T21:30:00 – 2025-11-26T23:00:00

4 artistes pour une session comedy club en 4x15min !

Le Carton Comedy Club est le rendez-vous mensuel incontournable de La Cervoiserie.

Mis en place depuis un an, l’évènement affiche très souvent complet et c’est un vrai plaisir de découvrir de nouveaux humoristes à chaque nouvelle session.

CERVOISERIE NIORT 4 rue Sainte Claire Deville, 79000 Niort Niort 79000 Clou-Bouchet Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine 05 49 05 86 47

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/cartoncomedyclub/?hl=fr »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Carton Comedy », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Soiru00e9e du 21/07/2022 avec Joachim Charlot, Raph, Ewen Parc, Malo, Kevin Robin.nnToutes les dates, infos, ru00e9servations sur : https://www.eventbrite.fr/o/carton-comedy-39020121153nINSTA : www.instagram.com/cartoncomedyclubnFB : www.facebook.com/cartoncomedy », « type »: « video », « title »: « CARTON COMEDY CLUB – Summer de Rire – Fromentine (The Place To Beer) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/2ZeHTFnV4w8/hq2.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZeHTFnV4w8 », « thumbnail_height »: 360, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBgn9cNx4JgC3lp7RYyWb1Q », « thumbnail_width »: 480, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

Lieu de trouvailles et retrouvailles. Cave comprenant plus de 500 références de bières, idées cadeaux

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Humour Stand Up