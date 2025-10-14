Carton Comedy Club La Cervoiserie Châteaubernard
Carton Comedy Club La Cervoiserie Châteaubernard mardi 14 octobre 2025.
Carton Comedy Club
La Cervoiserie 9 rue Belle Allée Châteaubernard Charente
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Prix libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-14 20:30:00
fin : 2025-10-14 22:15:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-14
Profitez d’un moment exceptionnel de rire grâce à notre sélection d’humoristes pro un peu partout en France, toujours en billetterie à prix libre !
.
English :
Enjoy an exceptional moment of laughter thanks to our selection of professional comedians from all over France, always with free tickets!
German :
Genießen Sie einen außergewöhnlichen Moment des Lachens dank unserer Auswahl an prominenten Komikern aus ganz Frankreich, immer mit Tickets zum Nulltarif!
Italiano :
Godetevi un eccezionale momento di risate grazie alla nostra selezione di comici professionisti provenienti da tutta la Francia, tutti con biglietti gratuiti!
Espanol :
Disfrute de un momento de risa excepcional gracias a nuestra selección de cómicos profesionales de toda Francia, ¡todos con entradas gratuitas!
