Carton Comedy Club La Cervoiserie Châteaubernard mardi 14 octobre 2025.

La Cervoiserie 9 rue Belle Allée Châteaubernard Charente

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Prix libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-14 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-14 22:15:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-14

Profitez d’un moment exceptionnel de rire grâce à notre sélection d’humoristes pro un peu partout en France, toujours en billetterie à prix libre !

La Cervoiserie 9 rue Belle Allée Châteaubernard 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine

English :

Enjoy an exceptional moment of laughter thanks to our selection of professional comedians from all over France, always with free tickets!

German :

Genießen Sie einen außergewöhnlichen Moment des Lachens dank unserer Auswahl an prominenten Komikern aus ganz Frankreich, immer mit Tickets zum Nulltarif!

Italiano :

Godetevi un eccezionale momento di risate grazie alla nostra selezione di comici professionisti provenienti da tutta la Francia, tutti con biglietti gratuiti!

Espanol :

Disfrute de un momento de risa excepcional gracias a nuestra selección de cómicos profesionales de toda Francia, ¡todos con entradas gratuitas!

