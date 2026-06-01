, Casa del Carnaval, Perímetro Urbano Barranquilla

Jeudi 11 juin, 08h00 Casa del Carnaval Barranquilla

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-11T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-11T18:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-11T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-11T18:30:00+02:00

Casa del Carnaval calle 50 Perímetro Urbano Barranquilla 080006 Localidad Suroccidente Barranquilla Atlántico [{« type »: « email », « value »: « archivohistoricobq@barranquilla.gov.co »}] [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 18K Followers, 134 Following, 591 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Archivo Histu00f3rico Barranquilla (@archivohistoricobaq) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Archivo Histu00f3rico Barranquilla (@archivohistoricobaq) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.82787-19/683491623_18085343537615414_8581597225818664305_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=111&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=_CwOeCIJ6VMQ7kNvwHmVkDZ&_nc_oc=Adplfq_Job6y97s6bAQ-1eh4baTKhdwfbeV2vhy4z87unuMJKayfPInLlxh99duVguo&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_gid=hPH4pRy6XGL1ENdRL15Hxg&_nc_ss=7f60f&oh=00_Af58Bza-n1MAwct8wmfQqJeG-yZa4278wefjnkBRVAd3rg&oe=6A1E00D9 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/archivohistoricobaq », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://iframely.net/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/archivohistoricobaq?igsh=a2k5YzE2NDRxdmFl »}]

Archivo Histórico de Barranquilla