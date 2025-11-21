CASSE-NOISETTE – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – CASSE-NOISETTE – LES ARENES DE METZ Metz

CASSE-NOISETTE – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – CASSE-NOISETTE Début : 2025-11-21 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

Venez redécouvrir la magie de Noël en 2025 et 2026, avec le chef d’œuvre classique Casse-Noisette ! Durée de la représentation : 2h10, dont un entracte.Découvrez « Casse-Noisette » : Le Ballet et Orchestre Classique En tournée durant la saison 2025-2026Billets à partir de 39 € Revivez la magie de Noël avec « Casse-Noisette », le célèbre ballet sur la musique de Tchaïkovski et d’après le libretto de Marius Petipa (récit d’E.Hoffmann). Cette production originale de Franceconcert est l’événement incontournable des fêtes de fin d’année 2025 et 2026. Dans cette merveilleuse histoire, suivez Clara qui reçoit un casse-noisette en forme de petit bonhomme. Une nuit, ce jouet prend vie et mène une bataille contre les souris malveillantes qui envahissent la maison. Effrayée, mais courageuse, Clara rejoint le combat et, grâce à sa bravoure, voit le casse-noisette se transformer en prince charmant. Ensemble, ils sont transportés dans un royaume féerique. Le ballet composé en deux actes, a été présenté pour la première fois en décembre 1892 au Théâtre Mariinsky de Saint-Pétersbourg. Aujourd’hui, il reste l’un des ballets les plus joués au monde, grâce à sa musique envoûtante et à ses chorégraphies magiques. Un spectacle qui émerveillera les petits et fascinera les grands ! Réservez vos places dès maintenant et laissez-vous emporter par la beauté de ce conte éternel, idéal pour célébrer la période de Noël.Come and rediscover the magic of Christmas in 2025 and 2026, with the classic masterpiece The Nutcracker! Running time: 2 hours 10 minutes, including an intermission.Discover ‘The Nutcracker’: The Classical Ballet and Orchestra On tour during the 2025-2026 seasonTickets from €39 Relive the magic of Christmas with ‘The Nutcracker’, the famous ballet with music by Tchaikovsky and libretto by Marius Petipa (story by E. Hoffmann). This original Franceconcert production is a must-see event for the 2025 and 2026 festive seasons. In this marvellous story, follow Clara as she receives a nutcracker in the shape of a little man. One night, the toy comes to life and leads a battle against the malevolent mice that are invading the house. Scared but brave, Clara joins the fight and, thanks to her bravery, sees the nutcracker transformed into Prince Charming. Together, they are transported to a fairytale kingdom. The two-act ballet was first performed in December 1892 at the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg. Today, it remains one of the most performed ballets in the world, thanks to its spellbinding music and magical choreography. A show that will amaze the young and fascinate the old! Book your tickets now and let yourself be swept away by the beauty of this timeless tale, ideal for celebrating the Christmas season.

Vous pouvez obtenir votre billet ici

LES ARENES DE METZ 5 AVENUE LOUIS LE DEBONNAIRE 57000 Metz 57