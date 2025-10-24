CASSE-NOISETTE – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – CASSE-NOISETTE – ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE Toulouse

CASSE-NOISETTE – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – CASSE-NOISETTE Début : 2026-12-13 à 16:00. Tarif : – euros.

CAPITALE PRODUCTION PRÉSENTE : CASSE-NOISETTELaissez-vous envoûter par la magie de Noël à l’hiver 2026-2027, avec le grand ballet classique Casse-Noisette ! Durée de la représentation : 2h10, dont un entracte.Découvrez Casse-Noisette : Ballet et Orchestre En tournée durant la saison 2026-2027Billets à partir de 48 € Plongez dans la magie de Noël avec Casse-Noisette, chef-d’œuvre sur la musique de Tchaïkovski et le livret de Petipa, d’après la chorégraphie d’Ivanov interprétée le Paris Ballet Theater. Cette production originale signée Franceconcert est l’événement incontournable des fêtes de fin d’année 2026-2027. Inspiré du récit d’E.T.A. Hoffmann, ce conte merveilleux suit l’histoire de la jeune Clara qui reçoit en cadeau un casse-noisette en forme de petit bonhomme. La nuit de Noël, le jouet prend vie et l’entraîne dans une aventure magique : une bataille contre une armée de souris malicieuses, une métamorphose en prince charmant, puis un voyage enchanteur à travers un royaume féerique où fleurs et flocons s’animent pour danser. Le ballet en deux actes a été présenté pour la première fois en décembre 1892 au Théâtre Mariinsky de Saint-Pétersbourg. Il demeure l’un des ballets les plus joués au monde, porté par sa musique envoûtante et à ses chorégraphies spectaculaires. ? Un spectacle qui émerveillera les petits et fascinera les grands !?? Le cadeau parfait pour célébrer l’esprit de Noël en famille ou entre amis. ?? Réservez vos places dès maintenant et laissez-vous emporter par la beauté éternelle de cette histoire hivernale ! Be swept away by the magic of Christmas in Winter 2026–2027 by the great classical ballet The Nutcracker!Performance Duration: 2h10 including intermissionDiscover The Nutcracker: Ballet and OrchestraOn tour during the 2026–2027 seasonTickets from €48Step into the holiday magic with The Nutcracker, a timeless masterpiece set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic music and Petipa’s libretto. Based on Ivanov’s legendary choreography and performed by the Paris Ballet Theater, this original Franceconcert production is the must-see event of the 2026–2027 holiday season.Inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann’s tale, this enchanting story follows young Clara, who receives a nutcracker shaped like a little man as a Christmas gift. On Christmas Eve, the toy comes to life and leads her on a magical adventure: a battle against mischievous mice, a transformation into a charming prince, and a dreamlike journey through a fairy-tale kingdom where flowers and snowflakes dance.Premiered in December 1892 at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, this two-act ballet remains one of the most performed in the world, celebrated for its spellbinding music and spectacular choreography.? A show to delight children and captivate adults alike.?? The perfect gift to celebrate the spirit of Christmas with family and friends.?? Book your tickets now and let yourself be carried away by this timeless winter tale!

Vous pouvez obtenir votre billet ici

ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE 11 AVENUE RAYMOND BADIOU 31300 Toulouse 31