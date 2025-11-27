CAT NOTHING AMUL SOLO Lille

CAT NOTHING Jeudi 27 novembre, 21h00 AMUL SOLO Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-27T21:00:00 – 2025-11-27T22:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-27T21:00:00 – 2025-11-27T22:00:00

J.Eztak est une artiste lilloise à l’origine du projet Cat Nothing. Sa musique Folk dépouillée, mélange des sonorités noisy, éthérées et alternatives/ indé, oscillant entre Shoegaze, Lo-Fi, Grunge, Jazz, Folk et Post-Rock.

Après une phase en duo acoustique (CATNIP), parfois en trio, J.Eztak opte pour un projet solo, entre sets électriques et acoustiques, où elle accompagne sa voix à la guitare ou à la basse.

https://www.instagram.com/jay_eztak/

https://soundcloud.com/catnothing-228679232?utm_source=mobi&utm_campaign=social_sharing

AMUL SOLO 9 rue des Arts, 59000 Lille Lille 59000 Nord Hauts-de-France

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/catnothing-228679232?utm_source=mobi&utm_campaign=social_sharing »}]

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Alternative Rock Noise Rock