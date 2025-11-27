CAT NOTHING AMUL SOLO Lille
CAT NOTHING AMUL SOLO Lille jeudi 27 novembre 2025.
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-27T21:00:00 – 2025-11-27T22:00:00
Fin : 2025-11-27T21:00:00 – 2025-11-27T22:00:00
J.Eztak est une artiste lilloise à l’origine du projet Cat Nothing. Sa musique Folk dépouillée, mélange des sonorités noisy, éthérées et alternatives/ indé, oscillant entre Shoegaze, Lo-Fi, Grunge, Jazz, Folk et Post-Rock.
Après une phase en duo acoustique (CATNIP), parfois en trio, J.Eztak opte pour un projet solo, entre sets électriques et acoustiques, où elle accompagne sa voix à la guitare ou à la basse.
https://www.instagram.com/jay_eztak/
https://soundcloud.com/catnothing-228679232?utm_source=mobi&utm_campaign=social_sharing
dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Alternative Rock Noise Rock