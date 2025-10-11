Catch Impro Les Fondus Théâtre Le Ruban Vert Aix-en-Provence

Samedi 11 octobre 2025 de 20h30 à 22h.

Vendredi 20 février 2026 de 20h30 à 22h. Théâtre Le Ruban Vert 4 traverse Notre Dame Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône

Tarif : 9 – 9 – 10 EUR

Début : 2025-10-11 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-11 22:00:00

2025-10-11 2026-02-20

Devant vous, vont s’affronter deux équipes de deux catcheurs improvisateurs, aux personnages et costumes improbables, ils seront dirigés par arbitre impartial et facétieux aux catégories surprenantes. L’ambiance sera survoltée !

Le Catch Impro réunit tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour passer une très bonne soirée .

Théâtre Le Ruban Vert 4 traverse Notre Dame Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 7 83 25 31 13 contact@fondus.fr

English :

In front of you, two teams of two improvising wrestlers, with improbable characters and costumes, will face each other. They will be directed by an impartial and facetious referee with surprising categories. The atmosphere will be overexcited!

German :

Vor Ihren Augen treten zwei Teams aus zwei improvisierenden Wrestlern mit unwahrscheinlichen Charakteren und Kostümen gegeneinander an. Sie werden von einem unparteiischen und schelmischen Schiedsrichter mit überraschenden Kategorien geleitet. Die Stimmung wird kochend heiß sein!

Italiano :

Davanti a voi si affronteranno due squadre di due lottatori improvvisati, con personaggi e costumi improbabili, diretti da un arbitro imparziale e faceto con categorie sorprendenti. L’atmosfera sarà supercarica!

Espanol :

Frente a ti, se enfrentarán dos equipos de dos luchadores improvisados, con personajes y disfraces improbables, dirigidos por un árbitro imparcial y caradura con categorías sorprendentes. ¡El ambiente estará sobrecargado!

