, Catedral de Palencia, Palencia
, Catedral de Palencia, Palencia jeudi 4 juin 2026.
4 – 12 juin Catedral de Palencia
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-04T11:30:00+02:00 – 2026-06-04T12:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-12T12:30:00+02:00 – 2026-06-12T14:00:00+02:00
Catedral de Palencia Plaza de la Inmaculada. 34001 – Palencia Palencia 34001 Centro Castilla y León [{« link »: « https://maps.app.goo.gl/hvbMGoteARjPi8En7 »}, {« link »: « https://maps.app.goo.gl/GzBB912cJjZhsVH38 »}, {« link »: « https://maps.app.goo.gl/a9D5834fC2JYzK3m9 »}, {« link »: « https://www.diputaciondepalencia.es/servicios/evento/actuacion-teatralizada-archivo-diputacion-palencia »}, {« link »: « https://maps.app.goo.gl/7TWtWjuUmtJok5i46 »}, {« link »: « https://maps.app.goo.gl/hHDLyhhsz7VqXmiV6 »}, {« link »: « https://www.aytopalencia.es/area/archivo/iaw »}, {« link »: « https://maps.app.goo.gl/o8oDYvbL3zVfFspr8 »}]