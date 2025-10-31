Cathédrale Réveil du grand orgue Amiens

Cathédrale Réveil du grand orgue Amiens vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Début : 2025-10-31 14:30:00

Le 31 octobre, à 14h30, inauguration et bénédiction

Récital de Daniel Roth

Gratuit sur inscription

Le 1er novembre, à 15h30, concert de Thomas Monnet

Gratuit, entrée libre

30 Place Notre Dame Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France

English :

October 31st, 2.30pm, inauguration and blessing

Recital by Daniel Roth

Free with registration

November 1, 3:30 pm, concert by Thomas Monnet

Free admission

German :

Am 31. Oktober um 14:30 Uhr: Einweihung und Segnung

Liederabend von Daniel Roth

Kostenlos mit Anmeldung

Am 1. November, um 15:30 Uhr, Konzert von Thomas Monnet

Kostenlos, freier Eintritt

Italiano :

Inaugurazione e benedizione il 31 ottobre alle 14.30

Recital di Daniel Roth

Gratuito con registrazione

1 novembre, alle 15.30, concerto di Thomas Monnet

Ingresso libero

Espanol :

Inauguración y bendición el 31 de octubre a las 14h30

Recital de Daniel Roth

Gratuito previa inscripción

1 de noviembre, a las 15.30 h, concierto de Thomas Monnet

Entrada gratuita

