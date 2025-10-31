Cathédrale Réveil du grand orgue Amiens
Cathédrale Réveil du grand orgue Amiens vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
Cathédrale Réveil du grand orgue
30 Place Notre Dame Amiens Somme
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-31 14:30:00
fin : 2025-10-31
Date(s) :
2025-10-31 2025-11-01
Le 31 octobre, à 14h30, inauguration et bénédiction
Récital de Daniel Roth
Gratuit sur inscription
Le 1er novembre, à 15h30, concert de Thomas Monnet
Gratuit, entrée libre
30 Place Notre Dame Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France
English :
October 31st, 2.30pm, inauguration and blessing
Recital by Daniel Roth
Free with registration
November 1, 3:30 pm, concert by Thomas Monnet
Free admission
German :
Am 31. Oktober um 14:30 Uhr: Einweihung und Segnung
Liederabend von Daniel Roth
Kostenlos mit Anmeldung
Am 1. November, um 15:30 Uhr, Konzert von Thomas Monnet
Kostenlos, freier Eintritt
Italiano :
Inaugurazione e benedizione il 31 ottobre alle 14.30
Recital di Daniel Roth
Gratuito con registrazione
1 novembre, alle 15.30, concerto di Thomas Monnet
Ingresso libero
Espanol :
Inauguración y bendición el 31 de octubre a las 14h30
Recital de Daniel Roth
Gratuito previa inscripción
1 de noviembre, a las 15.30 h, concierto de Thomas Monnet
Entrada gratuita
L’événement Cathédrale Réveil du grand orgue Amiens a été mis à jour le 2025-10-05 par OT D’AMIENS