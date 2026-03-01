Cavalcade internationale

69 rue de la Gare Creutzwald Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-03-29 15:00:00

fin : 2026-03-29

Date(s) :

2026-03-29

Participation de près de 50 groupes à pied, chars, musique et animations diverses.Grande distribution de bonbons et chocolats.

Accueil du public et des participants à la salle Baltus à partir de 12h. Restauration à partir de 12h.

Suivie d’animation non-stop avec DJ Timo. Ambiance jusqu’à 19h.Tout public

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69 rue de la Gare Creutzwald 57150 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 81 89 89 secretaire@cccwindbeutel.info

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English :

Nearly 50 marching bands, floats, music and other entertainments take part, and candy and chocolates are distributed.

Public and participants welcome at Salle Baltus from 12pm. Catering from 12 noon.

Followed by non-stop entertainment with DJ Timo. Entertainment until 7pm.

L’événement Cavalcade internationale Creutzwald a été mis à jour le 2026-03-20 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE