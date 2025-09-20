CAVES BYRRH JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE 2025 Thuir

CAVES BYRRH JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE 2025 Thuir samedi 20 septembre 2025.

CAVES BYRRH JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE 2025

2 Boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 09:30:00

fin : 2025-09-21 11:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Les 20 et 21 septembre, à l’occasion des Journées du Patrimoine, venez découvrir librement les Caves BYRRH et leur architecture unique.

Au programme projections monumentales, ouverture exceptionnelle du hall de gare Eiffel, et exposition inédite su…

.

2 Boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 57 51 73

English :

On September 20 and 21, during the Journées du Patrimoine, come and discover the Caves BYRRH and their unique architecture.

On the program: monumental projections, exceptional opening of the Eiffel station hall, and an original exhibition on…

German :

Am 20. und 21. September, anlässlich der Tage des Kulturerbes, können Sie die BYRRH-Keller und ihre einzigartige Architektur frei entdecken.

Auf dem Programm stehen monumentale Projektionen, die außergewöhnliche Öffnung der Bahnhofshalle Eiffel und eine noch nie dagewesene Ausstellung über die…

Italiano :

Il 20 e 21 settembre, in occasione delle Giornate del Patrimonio, venite a scoprire le cantine BYRRH e la loro architettura unica.

In programma: proiezioni monumentali, un’apertura eccezionale della sala della stazione Eiffel e un’originale mostra sul…

Espanol :

Los días 20 y 21 de septiembre, con motivo de las Jornadas del Patrimonio, venga a descubrir las bodegas BYRRH y su arquitectura única.

En el programa: proyecciones monumentales, una apertura excepcional del vestíbulo de la estación Eiffel y una original exposición sobre la…

L’événement CAVES BYRRH JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE 2025 Thuir a été mis à jour le 2025-09-10 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR