CAVES BYRRH JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE 2025 Thuir
CAVES BYRRH JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE 2025 Thuir samedi 20 septembre 2025.
CAVES BYRRH JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE 2025
2 Boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-20 09:30:00
fin : 2025-09-21 11:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-20
Les 20 et 21 septembre, à l’occasion des Journées du Patrimoine, venez découvrir librement les Caves BYRRH et leur architecture unique.
Au programme projections monumentales, ouverture exceptionnelle du hall de gare Eiffel, et exposition inédite su…
.
2 Boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 57 51 73
English :
On September 20 and 21, during the Journées du Patrimoine, come and discover the Caves BYRRH and their unique architecture.
On the program: monumental projections, exceptional opening of the Eiffel station hall, and an original exhibition on…
German :
Am 20. und 21. September, anlässlich der Tage des Kulturerbes, können Sie die BYRRH-Keller und ihre einzigartige Architektur frei entdecken.
Auf dem Programm stehen monumentale Projektionen, die außergewöhnliche Öffnung der Bahnhofshalle Eiffel und eine noch nie dagewesene Ausstellung über die…
Italiano :
Il 20 e 21 settembre, in occasione delle Giornate del Patrimonio, venite a scoprire le cantine BYRRH e la loro architettura unica.
In programma: proiezioni monumentali, un’apertura eccezionale della sala della stazione Eiffel e un’originale mostra sul…
Espanol :
Los días 20 y 21 de septiembre, con motivo de las Jornadas del Patrimonio, venga a descubrir las bodegas BYRRH y su arquitectura única.
En el programa: proyecciones monumentales, una apertura excepcional del vestíbulo de la estación Eiffel y una original exposición sobre la…
L’événement CAVES BYRRH JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE 2025 Thuir a été mis à jour le 2025-09-10 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR