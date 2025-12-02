CELTIC LEGENDS 100% LIVE IRISH DANCE & MUSIC Carcassonne

CELTIC LEGENDS 100% LIVE IRISH DANCE & MUSIC Carcassonne mardi 2 décembre 2025.

CELTIC LEGENDS 100% LIVE IRISH DANCE & MUSIC

33 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 41 – 41 – 46 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-02 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-02

Date(s) :

2025-12-02

Depuis plus de 2 décennies le public de Celtic Legends a toujours été au rendez-vous et nous vous en sommes reconnaissants.

En 2025, nous vous proposerons une toute nouvelle version du spectacle qui s’inspire, comme depuis le début, de la culture traditionnelle irlandaise.

Durant 2 heures, venez partager l’ambiance électrique d’une soirée PUB, en compagnie de 5 talentueux musiciens sous la baguette de Sean McCarthy et de 12 impétueux danseurs virevoltant sur les frénétiques chorégraphies de Jacintha Sharpe.

Durée 2h

Chorégraphie Jacintha SHARPE

Direction Sean MCCARTHY

33 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

English :

For more than 2 decades, Celtic Legends audiences have been with us every step of the way, and we’re grateful to you all.

In 2025, we’ll be bringing you an all-new version of the show, inspired as it has always been by traditional Irish culture.

For 2 hours, come and share the electric atmosphere of a PUB night, in the company of 5 talented musicians under the baton of Sean McCarthy and 12 impetuous dancers twirling to the frenetic choreography of Jacintha Sharpe.

Running time: 2 hours

Choreography: Jacintha SHARPE

Direction Sean MCCARTHY

German :

Seit mehr als zwei Jahrzehnten ist das Publikum von Celtic Legends immer dabei gewesen, und dafür sind wir Ihnen dankbar.

Im Jahr 2025 werden wir Ihnen eine völlig neue Version der Show präsentieren, die wie von Anfang an von der traditionellen irischen Kultur inspiriert sein wird.

Die fünf talentierten Musiker unter der Leitung von Sean McCarthy und die zwölf ungestümen Tänzer, die zu Jacintha Sharpes Choreografien tanzen, sorgen für eine zweistündige PUB-Party.

Dauer: 2 Stunden

Choreographie: Jacintha SHARPE

Leitung: Sean MCCARTHY

Italiano :

Per più di vent’anni, il pubblico di Celtic Legends è sempre stato presente e noi siamo grati a tutti voi.

Nel 2025, vi presenteremo una nuova versione dello spettacolo, ispirata come sempre alla cultura tradizionale irlandese.

Per 2 ore, venite a condividere l’atmosfera elettrica di una notte di PUB, in compagnia di 5 talentuosi musicisti guidati da Sean McCarthy e 12 impetuosi ballerini che volteggiano sulle frenetiche coreografie di Jacintha Sharpe.

Durata: 2 ore

Coreografia: Jacintha SHARPE

Regia: Sean MCCARTHY

Espanol :

Durante más de dos décadas, el público de Celtic Legends siempre ha estado ahí, y les estamos muy agradecidos.

En 2025, os traeremos una versión totalmente nueva del espectáculo, inspirada como siempre en la cultura tradicional irlandesa.

Durante 2 horas, venga a compartir el ambiente eléctrico de una noche de PUB, en compañía de 5 músicos de talento dirigidos por Sean McCarthy y 12 impetuosos bailarines girando al ritmo de la frenética coreografía de Jacintha Sharpe.

Duración: 2 horas

Coreografía: Jacintha SHARPE

Dirección: Sean MCCARTHY

