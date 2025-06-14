RÉVOLUTIONS À BEAUJON – Centre Paris Anim’ Espace Beaujon PARIS 19 juin 2025
‘ – ́ Jean Paul Alves ́ ‘ .
́ ̀ propose, le temps d’une révolution terrestre, à toute créatrice et tout créateur dont la candidature aura été retenue, une ́ ́ ̀ ́ , toutes disciplines artistiques confondues (théâtre, chant, danse, musique, arts visuels et plastiques, audiovisuel…), afin qu’elle/il produise une œuvre en lien avec le thème « Révolutions », dans tous les sens du terme.
PROGRAMME |
:
19h | Concert instrumental
, é , …
20h30 | Déambulation chorégraphique visuelle
é
20h40 | Concert / chorale
î
21h10 | Opéra dansé
PROGRAMME |
20h30 | Danse
́
20h45 | Comédie musicale improvisée
& ́
21h30 | Danse et concert
PROGRAMME |
14h | Film documentaire
Du jeudi 19 juin 2025 au samedi 21 juin 2025 :
gratuit
Tout public.
Centre Paris Anim’ Espace Beaujon 208, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré 75008 PARIS
Promouvoir la création artistique au coeur du 8e arrondissement de Paris.