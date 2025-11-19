Centroamérica Roubaix

Centroamérica Roubaix mercredi 19 novembre 2025.

Centroamérica

14 place du Général Faidherbe Roubaix Nord

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-19 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-19 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-19 2025-11-20

**Spectacle de La rose des vents présenté à La Condition Publique dans le cadre de son nomadisme.**

Né en 2003, le collectif mexicain Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol (littéralement « les lézards allongés au soleil »), défend un théâtre en prise avec le monde. Inspirées de faits réels, leurs pièces tissent des liens entre l’Histoire et la fiction, offrant un espace de réflexion inédit. Leur dernière création s’intéresse à une « petite » bande de terre reliant les États-Unis à l’Amérique du Sud l’Amérique centrale. Largement méconnue, celle-ci est rongée par les dictatures, les gangs, l’instabilité politique ou les conflits. Centroamérica a pour point de départ leur rencontre avec une Nicaraguayenne contrainte à l’exil, comme tant d’autres, pour fuir le régime du sanguinaire Daniel Ortega. Elle nous livre ici son histoire et celle d’une région du monde meurtrie.

_Parcours Jeu. 20 novembre_

_Vous pouvez également assister au spectacle Tapajós à 19h à L’Oiseau-Mouche, Roubaix_

_En espagnol surtitré en français et néerlandais_

[https://larose.fr/spectacles/centroamerica](https://larose.fr/spectacles/centroamerica)

14 place du Général Faidherbe Roubaix 59100 Nord Hauts-de-France +33 3 20 61 96 96 accueil@larose.fr

English :

**La rose des vents show presented at La Condition Publique as part of its nomadic program **

Born in 2003, the Mexican collective Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol (literally « lizards stretched out in the sun ») defends a theater in touch with the world. Inspired by real events, their plays weave links between history and fiction, offering an unprecedented space for reflection. Their latest creation focuses on a « small » strip of land linking the United States to South America: Central America. Largely ignored, it is plagued by dictatorships, gangs, political instability and conflict. Centroamérica takes as its starting point their encounter with a Nicaraguan woman forced into exile, like so many others, to escape the regime of the bloodthirsty Daniel Ortega. Here, she tells us her story and that of a wounded region of the world.

_Parcours Thu. nov. 20_

you can also attend the Tapajós show at 7pm at L?Oiseau-Mouche, Roubaix_

in Spanish with French and Dutch surtitles_ _Parcours

[https://larose.fr/spectacles/centroamerica](https://larose.fr/spectacles/centroamerica)

German :

**Die Aufführung von La rose des vents in La Condition Publique im Rahmen ihres Nomadentums.**

Das 2003 gegründete mexikanische Kollektiv Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol (wörtlich: « Eidechsen, die in der Sonne liegen ») steht für ein Theater, das sich mit der Welt auseinandersetzt. Ihre Stücke, die von wahren Begebenheiten inspiriert sind, stellen Verbindungen zwischen Geschichte und Fiktion her und bieten einen neuen Raum für Reflexion. Ihr neuestes Werk befasst sich mit einem « kleinen » Landstreifen, der die USA mit Südamerika verbindet: Mittelamerika. Dieses weitgehend unbekannte Land wird von Diktaturen, Banden, politischer Instabilität oder Konflikten zerfressen. Centroamérica beginnt mit der Begegnung einer Nicaraguanerin, die wie viele andere vor dem Regime des blutrünstigen Daniel Ortega ins Exil fliehen musste. Sie erzählt uns hier ihre Geschichte und die einer geschundenen Region der Welt.

_Parcours Do. 20. November__

_Sie können auch die Aufführung Tapajós um 19 Uhr im L?Oiseau-Mouche, Roubaix, besuchen_

_in Spanisch mit Übertiteln in Französisch und Niederländisch_

[https://larose.fr/spectacles/centroamerica](https://larose.fr/spectacles/centroamerica)

Italiano :

**Spettacolo di La rose des vents presentato a La Condition Publique nell’ambito del suo programma nomade **

Fondato nel 2003, il collettivo messicano Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol (letteralmente « lucertole sdraiate al sole ») promuove un teatro in contatto con il mondo. Ispirati a eventi reali, i loro spettacoli intrecciano storia e finzione, offrendo un nuovo spazio di riflessione. Il loro ultimo lavoro si concentra su una « piccola » striscia di terra che collega gli Stati Uniti al Sud America: l’America Centrale. In gran parte sconosciuta, è afflitta da dittature, bande, instabilità politica e conflitti. Centroamérica prende spunto dall’incontro con una donna nicaraguense costretta all’esilio, come tanti altri, per sfuggire al regime del sanguinario Daniel Ortega. Qui ci racconta la sua storia e quella di una regione del mondo ferita.

_Parcours Gio. 20 novembre_

è inoltre possibile assistere allo spettacolo di Tapajós alle 19.00 presso L’Oiseau-Mouche, Roubaix_

in spagnolo con sottotitoli in francese e olandese

[https://larose.fr/spectacles/centroamerica](https://larose.fr/spectacles/centroamerica)

Espanol :

**Espectáculo de La rose des vents presentado en La Condition Publique en el marco de su programa nómada **

Fundado en 2003, el colectivo mexicano Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol promueve un teatro en contacto con el mundo. Inspiradas en hechos reales, sus obras entrelazan historia y ficción, ofreciendo un nuevo espacio para la reflexión. Su último trabajo se centra en una « pequeña » franja de tierra que une Estados Unidos con Sudamérica: Centroamérica. En gran parte desconocida, está plagada de dictaduras, bandas, inestabilidad política y conflictos. Centroamérica toma como punto de partida el encuentro con una mujer nicaragüense obligada a exiliarse, como tantas otras, para escapar del régimen del sanguinario Daniel Ortega. Aquí nos cuenta su historia y la de una región del mundo herida.

parcours Jue. 20 noviembre_

también puede asistir al espectáculo de Tapajós a las 19h en L’Oiseau-Mouche, Roubaix_

en español con sobretítulos en francés y neerlandés

[https://larose.fr/spectacles/centroamerica](https://larose.fr/spectacles/centroamerica)

L’événement Centroamérica Roubaix a été mis à jour le 2025-09-13 par Hauts-de-France Tourisme