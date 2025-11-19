CENTROAMÉRICA Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol Roubaix

CENTROAMÉRICA

Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol

14 place du Général Faidherbe Roubaix Nord

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-19 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-20 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-19 2025-11-20

Né en 2003, le collectif mexicain Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol (littéralement les lézards allongés au soleil), défend un théâtre en prise avec le monde. Inspirées de faits réels, leurs pièces tissent des liens entre l’Histoire et la fiction, offrant un espace de réflexion inédit. Leur dernière création s’intéresse à une petite bande de terre reliant les États–Unis à l’Amérique du Sud: l’Amérique centrale. Largement méconnue, celle–ci est rongée par les dictatures, les gangs, l’instabilité politique ou les conflits. Centroamérica a pour point de départ leur rencontre avec une Nicaraguayenne contrainte à l’exil, comme tant d’autres, pour fuir le régime du sanguinaire Daniel Ortega. Elle nous livre ici son histoire et celle d’une région du monde meurtrie.

En espagnol surtitré en français et néerlandais

14 place du Général Faidherbe Roubaix 59100 Nord Hauts-de-France +33 3 28 33 48 33

English :

Founded in 2003, the Mexican collective Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol (literally, lizards lying in the sun) promotes a form of theater that is in touch with the world. Inspired by real events, their plays weave links between history and fiction, offering an unprecedented space for reflection. Their latest creation focuses on a small strip of land linking the United States to South America: Central America. Largely unknown, it is plagued by dictatorships, gangs, political instability and conflict. Centroamérica takes as its starting point their encounter with a Nicaraguan woman forced into exile, like so many others, to escape the regime of the bloodthirsty Daniel Ortega. Here, she tells us her story and that of a wounded region of the world.

In Spanish with French and Dutch subtitles

German :

Das 2003 gegründete mexikanische Theaterkollektiv Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol (wörtlich: Eidechsen, die in der Sonne liegen) steht für ein Theater, das sich mit der Welt auseinandersetzt. Ihre Stücke, die auf wahren Begebenheiten beruhen, stellen Verbindungen zwischen Geschichte und Fiktion her und bieten einen neuen Raum für Reflexion. Ihr neuestes Werk befasst sich mit einem kleinen Landstreifen, der die USA mit Südamerika verbindet: Mittelamerika. Dieses weitgehend unbekannte Land ist von Diktaturen, Banden, politischer Instabilität und Konflikten geprägt. Centroamérica beginnt mit der Begegnung mit einer Nicaraguanerin, die wie viele andere vor dem Regime des blutrünstigen Daniel Ortega ins Exil fliehen musste. Sie erzählt uns hier ihre Geschichte und die einer geschundenen Region der Welt.

In Spanisch mit französischen und niederländischen Übertiteln

Italiano :

Fondato nel 2003, il collettivo messicano Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol (letteralmente, lucertole sdraiate al sole) promuove un teatro in contatto con il mondo. Ispirati a eventi reali, i loro spettacoli intrecciano storia e finzione, offrendo un nuovo spazio di riflessione. Il loro ultimo lavoro si concentra su una piccola striscia di terra che collega gli Stati Uniti al Sud America: l’America Centrale. In gran parte sconosciuta, è afflitta da dittature, bande, instabilità politica e conflitti. Centroamérica prende spunto dall’incontro con una donna nicaraguense costretta all’esilio, come tanti altri, per sfuggire al regime del sanguinario Daniel Ortega. Qui ci racconta la sua storia e quella di una regione del mondo ferita.

In spagnolo con sottotitoli in francese e olandese

Espanol :

Fundado en 2003, el colectivo mexicano Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol promueve un teatro en contacto con el mundo. Inspiradas en hechos reales, sus obras entrelazan historia y ficción, ofreciendo un nuevo espacio para la reflexión. Su último trabajo se centra en una pequeña franja de tierra que une Estados Unidos con Sudamérica: Centroamérica. En gran parte desconocida, está plagada de dictaduras, bandas, inestabilidad política y conflictos. Centroamérica toma como punto de partida el encuentro con una mujer nicaragüense obligada a exiliarse, como tantas otras, para escapar del régimen del sanguinario Daniel Ortega. Aquí nos cuenta su historia y la de una región del mundo herida.

En español con subtítulos en francés y neerlandés

