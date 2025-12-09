Cercle littéraire Le Blanc

Cercle littéraire

Place de la libération Le Blanc Indre

Tarif : 3 – 3 – EUR

3

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2026-01-06 18:00:00

fin : 2026-03-03

Date(s) :

2026-01-06 2026-02-03 2026-03-03 2026-03-31

Conférence du cercle littéraire.

Oeuvrs littéraires présentées par différents intervenants. Voir le programme. 3 .

Place de la libération Le Blanc 36300 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 37 24 32 uipb@orange.fr

English :

Conference on the theme of Costume Literature by Francine Le Brun, President of the UIPB.

