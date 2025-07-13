Cérémonie, bal et feu d’artifice Hilsenheim

61 rue d’Ebersmunster Hilsenheim Bas-Rhin

Début : Dimanche 2025-07-13 18:15:00
Fête du village à 18h15.
Devoir de mémoire
Remise des distinctions
20h Kilbe, Buvette et petite restauration
23h feu d’artifice   .

61 rue d’Ebersmunster Hilsenheim 67600 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 85 40 01  omscl@hilsenheim.fr

English :

Ceremony, ball and fireworks

German :

Zeremonie, Tanz und Feuerwerk

Italiano :

Cerimonia, ballo e fuochi d’artificio

Espanol :

Ceremonia, baile y fuegos artificiales

