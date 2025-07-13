Cérémonie, bal et feu d’artifice Hilsenheim
Cérémonie, bal et feu d’artifice Hilsenheim dimanche 13 juillet 2025.
Cérémonie, bal et feu d’artifice
61 rue d’Ebersmunster Hilsenheim Bas-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-07-13 18:15:00
fin : 2025-07-13
Date(s) :
2025-07-13
Cérémonie, bal et feu d’artifice
Fête du village à 18h15.
Devoir de mémoire
Remise des distinctions
20h Kilbe, Buvette et petite restauration
23h feu d’artifice .
61 rue d’Ebersmunster Hilsenheim 67600 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 85 40 01 omscl@hilsenheim.fr
English :
Ceremony, ball and fireworks
German :
Zeremonie, Tanz und Feuerwerk
Italiano :
Cerimonia, ballo e fuochi d’artificio
Espanol :
Ceremonia, baile y fuegos artificiales
L’événement Cérémonie, bal et feu d’artifice Hilsenheim a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par Office de tourisme du Grand Ried