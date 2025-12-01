Ceremony of Carols Église Saint-Louis Vichy
Ceremony of Carols
Église Saint-Louis Rue Sainte-Cécile Vichy Allier
Début : 2025-12-14 15:00:00
fin : 2025-12-14
2025-12-14
Benjamin Britten a offert un ensemble de chants de Noël pour chœur de femmes et harpe que le chœur Voce Umana du conservatoire de Vichy Communauté aura la joie de vous interpréter dans l’Eglise Saint Louis.
Église Saint-Louis Rue Sainte-Cécile Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 63 64 71 90 conservatoire@vichy-communaute.fr
English :
Benjamin Britten offered a set of Christmas carols for women?s choir and harp, which the Voce Umana choir from the Conservatoire de Vichy Communauté will be delighted to perform in the Eglise Saint Louis.
