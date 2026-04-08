Langogne

C’EST ENCORE PERMIS DE CONDUIRE… ET ALORS !

Langogne Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-29

fin : 2026-04-29

Date(s) :

2026-04-29

La Compagnie Internationale Alligator propose un spectacle mêlant théâtre et sensibilisation, spécialement destiné aux seniors.

À travers humour et situations du quotidien, la pièce aborde la question de la prévention routière chez les personnes âgées. Ce moment culturel se veut à la fois divertissant et informatif, favorisant la réflexion et l’échange autour de la mobilité et de la sécurité.

La Compagnie Internationale Alligator propose un spectacle mêlant théâtre et sensibilisation, spécialement destiné aux seniors.

À travers humour et situations du quotidien, la pièce aborde la question de la prévention routière chez les personnes âgées. Ce moment culturel se veut à la fois divertissant et informatif, favorisant la réflexion et l’échange autour de la mobilité et de la sécurité.

La représentation sera suivie d’un temps d’échange convivial avec le public, autour des enjeux de la conduite et du bien vieillir, en partenariat avec Cap Prévention Séniors. .

Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 67 69 33 00 diffusioncia@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Compagnie Internationale Alligator presents a show combining theater and awareness-raising, specially designed for senior citizens.

Through humor and everyday situations, the play tackles the issue of road safety for the elderly. This cultural event is intended to be both entertaining and informative, encouraging reflection and discussion on mobility and safety.

L’événement C’EST ENCORE PERMIS DE CONDUIRE… ET ALORS ! Langogne a été mis à jour le 2026-03-31 par Conseil Départemental