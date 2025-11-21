C’est tout chocolat Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert
C’est tout chocolat Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert vendredi 21 novembre 2025.
C’est tout chocolat
Salle de l’embarcadère quartier St Rambert Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-21 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-23 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-21 2025-11-22 2025-11-23
Plus d’une trentaine d’artisans chocolatiers et amis du chocolat vous présentent leurs savoir-faire 100% pur beurre de cacao lors de ce week-end festif.
Dégustations, Démonstrations, Animations et Ateliers pour enfants et adultes sont organisés.
.
Salle de l’embarcadère quartier St Rambert Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert 42170 Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 77 96 08 69 contact@loireforez.com
English : C’est tout chocolat
Over thirty chocolate artisans and friends of chocolate will be showcasing their 100% pure cocoa butter expertise during this festive weekend.
Tastings, demonstrations, animations and workshops for children and adults are organized.
German : C’est tout chocolat
Mehr als dreißig Chocolatiers und Freunde der Schokolade präsentieren Ihnen an diesem festlichen Wochenende ihr Know-how, das zu 100 % aus reiner Kakaobutter besteht.
Es werden Verkostungen, Vorführungen, Animationen und Workshops für Kinder und Erwachsene organisiert.
Italiano : C’est tout chocolat
Più di trenta cioccolatieri e amici del cioccolato mostreranno la loro esperienza in materia di burro di cacao puro al 100% nel corso di questo fine settimana di festa.
Ci saranno degustazioni, dimostrazioni, intrattenimento e laboratori per bambini e adulti.
Espanol : C’est tout chocolat
Durante este fin de semana festivo, más de treinta chocolateros y amigos del chocolate expondrán sus conocimientos sobre la manteca de cacao 100% pura.
Habrá degustaciones, demostraciones, animaciones y talleres para niños y adultos.
L’événement C’est tout chocolat Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert a été mis à jour le 2025-10-23 par Office de Tourisme Loire Forez