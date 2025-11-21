C’est tout chocolat

Salle de l’embarcadère quartier St Rambert Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-21 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-23 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-21 2025-11-22 2025-11-23

Plus d’une trentaine d’artisans chocolatiers et amis du chocolat vous présentent leurs savoir-faire 100% pur beurre de cacao lors de ce week-end festif.

Dégustations, Démonstrations, Animations et Ateliers pour enfants et adultes sont organisés.

.

Salle de l’embarcadère quartier St Rambert Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert 42170 Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 77 96 08 69 contact@loireforez.com

English : C’est tout chocolat

Over thirty chocolate artisans and friends of chocolate will be showcasing their 100% pure cocoa butter expertise during this festive weekend.

Tastings, demonstrations, animations and workshops for children and adults are organized.

German : C’est tout chocolat

Mehr als dreißig Chocolatiers und Freunde der Schokolade präsentieren Ihnen an diesem festlichen Wochenende ihr Know-how, das zu 100 % aus reiner Kakaobutter besteht.

Es werden Verkostungen, Vorführungen, Animationen und Workshops für Kinder und Erwachsene organisiert.

Italiano : C’est tout chocolat

Più di trenta cioccolatieri e amici del cioccolato mostreranno la loro esperienza in materia di burro di cacao puro al 100% nel corso di questo fine settimana di festa.

Ci saranno degustazioni, dimostrazioni, intrattenimento e laboratori per bambini e adulti.

Espanol : C’est tout chocolat

Durante este fin de semana festivo, más de treinta chocolateros y amigos del chocolate expondrán sus conocimientos sobre la manteca de cacao 100% pura.

Habrá degustaciones, demostraciones, animaciones y talleres para niños y adultos.

L’événement C’est tout chocolat Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert a été mis à jour le 2025-10-23 par Office de Tourisme Loire Forez