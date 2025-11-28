Chalets de Noël Rochefort

Chalets de Noël

place Colbert Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Tarif :

Date :

Début : 2025-11-28

fin : 2025-01-04

Date(s) :

2025-11-28

Plongez dans l’ambiance chaleureuse d’un village de Noël authentique avec une dizaine de chalets artisanaux.

place Colbert Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 70 01 09 88 actioncoeurdeville@outlook.fr

English : Christmas chalets

Immerse yourself in the warm atmosphere of an authentic Christmas village with a dozen handcrafted chalets.

German : Weihnachtschalets

Tauchen Sie ein in die gemütliche Atmosphäre eines authentischen Weihnachtsdorfes mit einem Dutzend handgefertigter Chalets.

Italiano :

Immergetevi nella calda atmosfera di un autentico villaggio natalizio, con una decina di chalet artigianali.

Espanol :

Sumérjase en el cálido ambiente de un auténtico pueblo navideño, con una decena de chalés artesanales.

