Chalets de Noël Rochefort
Chalets de Noël Rochefort vendredi 28 novembre 2025.
Chalets de Noël
place Colbert Rochefort Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-11-28
fin : 2025-01-04
2025-11-28
Plongez dans l’ambiance chaleureuse d’un village de Noël authentique avec une dizaine de chalets artisanaux.
place Colbert Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 70 01 09 88 actioncoeurdeville@outlook.fr
English : Christmas chalets
Immerse yourself in the warm atmosphere of an authentic Christmas village with a dozen handcrafted chalets.
German : Weihnachtschalets
Tauchen Sie ein in die gemütliche Atmosphäre eines authentischen Weihnachtsdorfes mit einem Dutzend handgefertigter Chalets.
Italiano :
Immergetevi nella calda atmosfera di un autentico villaggio natalizio, con una decina di chalet artigianali.
Espanol :
Sumérjase en el cálido ambiente de un auténtico pueblo navideño, con una decena de chalés artesanales.
