Champagne Bourcier Portes Ouvertes – Champagne Bourcier Couvrot, 31 mai 2025 07:00, Couvrot.
Marne
Champagne Bourcier Portes Ouvertes Champagne Bourcier 9 chemin des Imblines Couvrot Marne
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Entrée libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-31
fin : 2025-06-01
Date(s) :
2025-05-31
Portes ouverte avec barbecue, musique et exposants locaux de produits artisanaux.Tout public
Les traditionnelles Portes Ouvertes du Champagne Bourcier sont de retour ! .
Champagne Bourcier 9 chemin des Imblines
Couvrot 51300 Marne Grand Est +33 6 80 24 88 12
English : Champagne Bourcier Portes Ouvertes
Open house with barbecue, music and local craft exhibitors.
German :
Tag der offenen Tür mit Grill, Musik und lokalen Ausstellern von handwerklichen Produkten.
Italiano :
Apertura con barbecue, musica e bancarelle di artigianato locale.
Espanol :
Jornada de puertas abiertas con barbacoa, música y puestos de artesanía local.
L’événement Champagne Bourcier Portes Ouvertes Couvrot a été mis à jour le 2025-05-20 par Office de Tourisme du Lac du Der en Champagne