Champignons d’automne Lieu-dit Le Bourg Coly-Saint-Amand

Champignons d’automne Lieu-dit Le Bourg Coly-Saint-Amand samedi 25 octobre 2025.

Champignons d’automne

Lieu-dit Le Bourg Devant l’Abbaye Coly-Saint-Amand Dordogne

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-25

fin : 2025-10-26

Date(s) :

2025-10-25

Avec la SMBP24 (société mycologique et botanique du Périgord)

Samedi à 14h sortie mycologique. Ouvert à tous. Gratuit. Sur inscription.

Dimanche de 10h à 18h exposition mycologique dans le bourg du village.

Avec la SMBP24 (société mycologique et botanique du Périgord)

Samedi à 14h sortie mycologique. Ouvert à tous. Gratuit. Sur inscription.

Dimanche de 10h à 18h exposition mycologique dans le bourg du village. .

Lieu-dit Le Bourg Devant l’Abbaye Coly-Saint-Amand 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 70 10 63 48

English : Champignons d’automne

With SMBP24 (mycological and botanical society of Périgord)

Saturday at 2pm: mycological outing. Open to all. Free admission. Registration required.

Sunday from 10am to 6pm: mycological exhibition in the village.

German : Champignons d’automne

Mit der SMBP24 (mykologische und botanische Gesellschaft des Périgord)

Samstag um 14 Uhr: mykologischer Ausflug. Offen für alle. Kostenlos. Nur nach vorheriger Anmeldung.

Sonntag von 10 bis 18 Uhr: Mykologische Ausstellung in der Dorfmitte.

Italiano :

Con SMBP24 (Società micologica e botanica del Périgord)

Sabato alle 14:00: uscita micologica. Aperta a tutti. Ingresso libero. Iscrizione obbligatoria.

Domenica dalle 10 alle 18: mostra micologica nel centro del paese.

Espanol : Champignons d’automne

Con SMBP24 (sociedad micológica y botánica del Périgord)

Sábado a las 14:00 h: salida micológica. Abierto a todos. Entrada gratuita. Inscripción obligatoria.

Domingo de 10.00 a 18.00 h: exposición micológica en el centro del pueblo.

L’événement Champignons d’automne Coly-Saint-Amand a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par OT Lascaux Dordogne Vallée Vézère