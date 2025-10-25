Champignons d’automne Lieu-dit Le Bourg Coly-Saint-Amand
Champignons d’automne
Lieu-dit Le Bourg Devant l’Abbaye Coly-Saint-Amand Dordogne
Avec la SMBP24 (société mycologique et botanique du Périgord)
Samedi à 14h sortie mycologique. Ouvert à tous. Gratuit. Sur inscription.
Dimanche de 10h à 18h exposition mycologique dans le bourg du village.
English : Champignons d’automne
With SMBP24 (mycological and botanical society of Périgord)
Saturday at 2pm: mycological outing. Open to all. Free admission. Registration required.
Sunday from 10am to 6pm: mycological exhibition in the village.
German : Champignons d’automne
Mit der SMBP24 (mykologische und botanische Gesellschaft des Périgord)
Samstag um 14 Uhr: mykologischer Ausflug. Offen für alle. Kostenlos. Nur nach vorheriger Anmeldung.
Sonntag von 10 bis 18 Uhr: Mykologische Ausstellung in der Dorfmitte.
Italiano :
Con SMBP24 (Società micologica e botanica del Périgord)
Sabato alle 14:00: uscita micologica. Aperta a tutti. Ingresso libero. Iscrizione obbligatoria.
Domenica dalle 10 alle 18: mostra micologica nel centro del paese.
Espanol : Champignons d’automne
Con SMBP24 (sociedad micológica y botánica del Périgord)
Sábado a las 14:00 h: salida micológica. Abierto a todos. Entrada gratuita. Inscripción obligatoria.
Domingo de 10.00 a 18.00 h: exposición micológica en el centro del pueblo.
