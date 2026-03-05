Championnat de France de sport adapté Sommand Mieussy

Championnat de France de sport adapté Sommand Mieussy jeudi 12 mars 2026.

Championnat de France de sport adapté

Sommand Plateau de Sommand Mieussy Haute-Savoie

Début : 2026-03-12
fin : 2026-03-14

2026-03-12

Retrouvez nos compétiteurs vendredi 13 et Samedi 14 Mars pour les Championnats de France de Sport Adapté.
Sommand Plateau de Sommand Mieussy 74440 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 34 25 05  accueil@prazdelys-sommand.com

English :

Join our competitors on Friday March 13 and Saturday March 14 for the Championnats de France de Sport Adapté.

