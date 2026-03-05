Championnat de France de sport adapté Sommand Mieussy
Championnat de France de sport adapté Sommand Mieussy jeudi 12 mars 2026.
Championnat de France de sport adapté
Sommand Plateau de Sommand Mieussy Haute-Savoie
Début : 2026-03-12
fin : 2026-03-14
2026-03-12
Retrouvez nos compétiteurs vendredi 13 et Samedi 14 Mars pour les Championnats de France de Sport Adapté.
Sommand Plateau de Sommand Mieussy 74440 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 34 25 05 accueil@prazdelys-sommand.com
English :
Join our competitors on Friday March 13 and Saturday March 14 for the Championnats de France de Sport Adapté.
L’événement Championnat de France de sport adapté Mieussy a été mis à jour le 2026-03-02 par Praz de Lys Sommand Tourisme