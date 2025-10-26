Championnat de France TREC en attelage Haras National d’Uzès Uzès

Championnat de France TREC en attelage Haras National d’Uzès Uzès dimanche 26 octobre 2025.

Championnat de France TREC en attelage

Haras National d’Uzès Chemin du Mas des Tailles Uzès Gard

Début : 2025-10-26

fin : 2025-10-27

2025-10-26

La Société Hippique d’Uzès organise le Championnat de France TREC en attelage sur le site du Haras d’Uzès. Elle y a associé un TREC Gard également.

Ouvert au public le dimanche. PTV monté et en attelage toute la journée.

Haras National d’Uzès Chemin du Mas des Tailles Uzès 30700 Gard Occitanie +33 4 66 22 99 03 cso@societehippiqueuzes.com

English : French TREC Driving Championship

The Société Hippique d’Uzès organizes the French TREC Driving Championship at the Haras d’Uzès. It has also organized a Gard TREC.

Open to the public on Sunday. PTV mounted and driving all day.

German : Französische TREC-Meisterschaft im Gespannfahren

Die Société Hippique d’Uzès organisiert die französische TREC-Meisterschaft für Gespanne auf dem Gelände des Haras d’Uzès. Sie verbindet dies ebenfalls mit einem TREC Gard.

Am Sonntag für die Öffentlichkeit geöffnet. PTV geritten und im Gespann den ganzen Tag.

Italiano :

La Société Hippique d’Uzès organizza il Campionato francese di guida TREC all’Haras d’Uzès. Ha anche organizzato un Gard TREC.

Aperto al pubblico la domenica. PTV montati e in carrozza per tutto il giorno.

Espanol :

La Société Hippique d’Uzès organiza los Campeonatos de Francia de Conducción TREC en el Haras d’Uzès. También ha organizado un Gard TREC.

Abierto al público el domingo. PTV montados y en carruaje durante todo el día.

