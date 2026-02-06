Championnat départemental de pétanque Gimel Saint-Astier

Championnat départemental de pétanque Gimel Saint-Astier mardi 17 mars 2026.

Gimel Boulodrome Saint-Astier Dordogne

Championnat départemental doublette vétérans ouvert aux licenciés.

14h, Boulodrome Jean Campo à Gimel

Club Bouliste Astérien 06 85 21 09 30
Gimel Boulodrome Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 85 21 09 30 

English :

Championnat départemental doublette vétérans open to licensed players.

2pm, Boulodrome Jean Campo, Gimel

Club Bouliste Astérien 06 85 21 09 30

