Championnat du Monde Long-Track
Rue Charles Gounod
Moto Club Marmandais
Marmande
Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

13 juillet 2025 21:00
Championnat de France 14h
Essais Championnat du Monde 19h30
Championnat du Monde 21h   .

Rue Charles Gounod Moto Club Marmandais
Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 64 47 23  contact@grasstrack-marmande.com

