Championnat du Monde Long-Track Rue Charles Gounod Marmande 13 juillet 2025 21:00
Lot-et-Garonne
Championnat du Monde Long-Track Rue Charles Gounod Moto Club Marmandais Marmande Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-13 21:00:00
fin : 2025-07-13
Date(s) :
2025-07-13
Championnat de France 14h
Essais Championnat du Monde 19h30
Championnat du Monde 21h .
Rue Charles Gounod Moto Club Marmandais
Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 64 47 23 contact@grasstrack-marmande.com
English : Championnat du Monde Long-Track
German : Championnat du Monde Long-Track
Italiano :
Espanol : Championnat du Monde Long-Track
L’événement Championnat du Monde Long-Track Marmande a été mis à jour le 2025-06-16 par OT Val de Garonne