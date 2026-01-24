Championnat interdépartemental de teamgym, tumbling et gym acrobatique Rue Edmond Rostand Marignane

Championnat interdépartemental de teamgym, tumbling et gym acrobatique

Du samedi 7 au dimanche 8 février 2026. Rue Edmond Rostand Parc des sports du Bolmon Marignane Bouches-du-Rhône

Début : 2026-02-07

fin : 2026-02-08

Date(s) :

2026-02-07

Le C.M.S Gymnastique organise un championnat interdépartemental de teamgym, tumbling et gym acrobatique.

Souhaitons bonne chance aux 4 équipes TEAMGYM et 5 ensembles GAC du club.

Et que les meilleurs gagnent !

Venez nombreux encourager les sportifs !

Rue Edmond Rostand Parc des sports du Bolmon Marignane 13700 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 7 82 72 86 48 secretaire.cmsgym@gmail.com

English :

C.M.S Gymnastique is organizing an interdepartmental championship for teamgym, tumbling and acrobatic gymnastics.

Good luck to the club’s 4 TEAMGYM teams and 5 GAC ensembles.

May the best win!

Come and support our athletes!

