Championnat interdépartemental de teamgym, tumbling et gym acrobatique Rue Edmond Rostand Marignane
Championnat interdépartemental de teamgym, tumbling et gym acrobatique Rue Edmond Rostand Marignane samedi 7 février 2026.
Championnat interdépartemental de teamgym, tumbling et gym acrobatique
Du samedi 7 au dimanche 8 février 2026. Rue Edmond Rostand Parc des sports du Bolmon Marignane Bouches-du-Rhône
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-07
fin : 2026-02-08
Date(s) :
2026-02-07
Le C.M.S Gymnastique organise un championnat interdépartemental de teamgym, tumbling et gym acrobatique.
Souhaitons bonne chance aux 4 équipes TEAMGYM et 5 ensembles GAC du club.
Et que les meilleurs gagnent !
Venez nombreux encourager les sportifs !
.
Rue Edmond Rostand Parc des sports du Bolmon Marignane 13700 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 7 82 72 86 48 secretaire.cmsgym@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
C.M.S Gymnastique is organizing an interdepartmental championship for teamgym, tumbling and acrobatic gymnastics.
Good luck to the club’s 4 TEAMGYM teams and 5 GAC ensembles.
May the best win!
Come and support our athletes!
L’événement Championnat interdépartemental de teamgym, tumbling et gym acrobatique Marignane a été mis à jour le 2026-01-21 par Office de Tourisme de Marignane