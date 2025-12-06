Championnat Régional La Mothe-Saint-Héray
Championnat Régional La Mothe-Saint-Héray dimanche 11 janvier 2026.
Championnat Régional
Complexe sportif La Mothe-Saint-Héray Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – –
Date : dimanche 11 janvier 2026
Début : 2026-01-11
fin : 2026-01-11
Date(s) :
2026-01-11
2e journée du championnat régional de Tchoukball.
Équipes présentes
Poitiers 1
Poitiers 2
Limoges
Melle Éclair
Melle Tonnerre
Melle M15
Buvette sur place Entrée gratuite .
Complexe sportif La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 73 92 93 50 tchoukball.mellois@hotmail.com

