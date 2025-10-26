CHANSONNIER DES FONDS DE TIROIRS Saint-Germain-de-Calberte

CHANSONNIER DES FONDS DE TIROIRS Saint-Germain-de-Calberte dimanche 26 octobre 2025.

CHANSONNIER DES FONDS DE TIROIRS

La Borie Saint-Germain-de-Calberte Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-26 17:00:00

fin : 2025-10-26

Date(s) :

2025-10-26

Spectacle de jonglage percussif par la compagnie Balustrad Bug. Participation au chapeau.

LaboRieuse accueille la Cie Balustrad Bug en résidence du 20 au 26 octobre autour de la création du spectacle Chansonnier des fonds de tiroirs. Dans ce spectacle de jonglage percussif, les balles deviennent instruments et accompagnent le chant et l’accordéon. Venez découvrir leur travail en cours dimanche 26 octobre à 17h.

Participation au chapeau. .

La Borie Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 48370 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 41 94 12 10

English :

Percussive juggling show by the Balustrad Bug company. Participation by the hat.

German :

Perkussive Jonglage-Show der Kompanie Balustrad Bug. Teilnahme mit Hut.

Italiano :

Spettacolo di giocoleria percussiva della compagnia Balustrad Bug. Partecipazione a cappello.

Espanol :

Espectáculo de malabares percusivos a cargo de la compañía Balustrad Bug. Participación con sombrero.

L’événement CHANSONNIER DES FONDS DE TIROIRS Saint-Germain-de-Calberte a été mis à jour le 2025-10-09 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère