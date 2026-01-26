chant karaoké MAISON GARBAY Luglon

chant karaoké

Un moment convivial ou tout un chacun peut s’adonner à chanter toutes les chansons qu’il aime, seul ou à plusieurs. Philippe vous accompagne et vous guide avec ses connaissances et son matériel.

Ouvert à toutes et tous.

Les premiers et troisièmes vendredis de chaque mois de 14h à 16h à la maison garbay.

MAISON GARBAY 1 place de la grande lande Luglon 40630 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 62 09 41 99 info@maisongarbay.fr

English : chant karaoké

FREE

A convivial moment where everyone can enjoy singing all the songs they like, alone or with others. Philippe will accompany and guide you with his knowledge and equipment.

Open to all.

L’événement chant karaoké Luglon a été mis à jour le 2026-01-23 par OT Cœur Haute Lande