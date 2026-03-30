chant Karaoké Maison Garbay Luglon
chant Karaoké Maison Garbay Luglon vendredi 17 avril 2026.
chant Karaoké
Maison Garbay 1 place de la grande lande Luglon Landes
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-17
fin : 2026-04-17
Date(s) :
2026-04-17
Atelier chant karaoké les premiers et troisièmes vendredis de chaque mois de 14h à 16h à la maison garbay.
Un moment convivial ou tout un chacun peut s’adonner à chanter toutes les chansons qu’il aime, seul ou à plusieurs.
GRATUIT
Atelier chant karaoké les premiers et troisièmes vendredis de chaque mois de 14h à 16h à la maison garbay.
Un moment convivial ou tout un chacun peut s’adonner à chanter toutes les chansons qu’il aime, seul ou à plusieurs. Philippe vous accompagne et vous guide avec ses connaissances et son matériel.
Ouvert à toutes et tous.
GRATUIT .
Maison Garbay 1 place de la grande lande Luglon 40630 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 63 85 34 18 info@maisongarbay.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : chant Karaoké
Karaoke singing workshop: first and third Fridays of each month from 2pm to 4pm at Maison Garbay.
A convivial moment where everyone can sing all the songs they like, alone or with others.
FREE
L’événement chant Karaoké Luglon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par OT Cœur Haute Lande