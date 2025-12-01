Chant participatif Munster

Chant participatif

place du Marché Munster Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-12-13 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-13 15:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Feel like singing, vibrating and sharing?

Join us for an open-air sing-along in Munster’s Place du Marché!

It’s a warm and joyful moment, supported by the parishes of the Vallée de Munster’s ecumenical pastoral ministry.

Come along, even without a microphone… your voice is enough!

Chantons ensemble !

Les paroisses de la pastorale œcuménique de la Vallée de Munster vous invitent à un moment de chant participatif sur la place du Marché de Munster.

Un temps de joie, de rencontre et de partage ouvert à tous ! .

place du Marché Munster 68140 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 77 49 92

English :

German :

Du möchtest singen, schwingen und teilen?

Begleiten Sie uns zu einem Open-Air-Sing-Along auf dem Marktplatz von Munster!

Es ist ein warmer und fröhlicher Moment, der von der ökumenischen Seelsorge der Pfarreien des Münstertals unterstützt wird.

Kommen Sie, auch ohne Mikrofon… Ihre Stimme ist genug!

Italiano :

Avete voglia di cantare, vibrare e condividere?

Unitevi a noi per un canto all’aperto nella Place du Marché di Munster!

È un momento caldo e gioioso, sostenuto dalla pastorale ecumenica delle parrocchie della Vallée de Munster.

Venite anche senza microfono… basta la vostra voce!

Espanol :

¿Te apetece cantar, vibrar y compartir?

Acompáñanos a cantar al aire libre en la Place du Marché de Munster

Es un momento cálido y alegre, apoyado por las parroquias de la pastoral ecuménica del Valle de Munster.

Ven, incluso sin micrófono… ¡tu voz es suficiente!

