Chantier Nature Participatif Ballersdorf
Chantier Nature Participatif Ballersdorf samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Chantier Nature Participatif
52 rue André Malraux Ballersdorf Haut-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-12-13 09:00:00
fin : 2025-12-13 14:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-13
Chantier Nature Participatif à Ballersdorf
Le Conservatoire d’espaces naturels d’Alsace organise, samedi 13 décembre 2025, un chantier nature participatif pour l’entretien écologique du site Blasiweiher sur votre commune.
Je vous propose de partager cette information auprès de vos habitants afin qu’ils viennent découvrir et s’engager pour un espace naturel près de chez eux. .
52 rue André Malraux Ballersdorf 68210 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 83 34 10 antenne.bas-rhin@conservatoire-sites-alsaciens.eu
English :
Participatory nature work in Ballersdorf
German :
Partizipative Naturbaustelle in Ballersdorf
Italiano :
Progetto naturalistico partecipativo a Ballersdorf
Espanol :
Proyecto participativo sobre la naturaleza en Ballersdorf
L’événement Chantier Nature Participatif Ballersdorf a été mis à jour le 2025-11-19 par Office de tourisme du Sundgau