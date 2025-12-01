Chantier Nature Participatif Ballersdorf

Chantier Nature Participatif Ballersdorf samedi 13 décembre 2025.

Chantier Nature Participatif

52 rue André Malraux Ballersdorf Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-12-13 09:00:00
fin : 2025-12-13 14:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-12-13

Chantier Nature Participatif à Ballersdorf
Le Conservatoire d’espaces naturels d’Alsace organise, samedi 13 décembre 2025, un chantier nature participatif pour l’entretien écologique du site Blasiweiher sur votre commune.

Je vous propose de partager cette information auprès de vos habitants afin qu’ils viennent découvrir et s’engager pour un espace naturel près de chez eux.   .

52 rue André Malraux Ballersdorf 68210 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 83 34 10  antenne.bas-rhin@conservatoire-sites-alsaciens.eu

English :

Participatory nature work in Ballersdorf

German :

Partizipative Naturbaustelle in Ballersdorf

Italiano :

Progetto naturalistico partecipativo a Ballersdorf

Espanol :

Proyecto participativo sobre la naturaleza en Ballersdorf

L’événement Chantier Nature Participatif Ballersdorf a été mis à jour le 2025-11-19 par Office de tourisme du Sundgau