Chantier participatif au domaine de Rodié Courbiac

Domaine de Rodié Courbiac Lot-et-Garonne
Chantier d’entretien d’une pelouse calcicole en faveur de la Zygène cendrée. L’opération consiste à couper des rejets d’arbres et arbustes qui colonisent la station à Lotier dorycnie.
Inscription obligatoire.
Domaine de Rodié Courbiac 47370 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 66 58 52 79
English : Chantier participatif au domaine de Rodié
Maintenance work on a calcicole grassland in favor of the Ashy Eelgrass. The operation consists in cutting down the offshoots of trees and shrubs that are colonizing the Lotier dorycnie station.
Registration required.
