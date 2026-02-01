Chantier participatif au domaine de Rodié Courbiac

Chantier participatif au domaine de Rodié

Chantier d’entretien d’une pelouse calcicole en faveur de la Zygène cendrée. L’opération consiste à couper des rejets d’arbres et arbustes qui colonisent la station à Lotier dorycnie.

Inscription obligatoire.

Domaine de Rodié Courbiac 47370 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 66 58 52 79

English : Chantier participatif au domaine de Rodié

Maintenance work on a calcicole grassland in favor of the Ashy Eelgrass. The operation consists in cutting down the offshoots of trees and shrubs that are colonizing the Lotier dorycnie station.

Registration required.

