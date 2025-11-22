CHANTIER PARTICIPATIF DANS LES VIGNES Montpellier
CHANTIER PARTICIPATIF DANS LES VIGNES Montpellier samedi 22 novembre 2025.
CHANTIER PARTICIPATIF DANS LES VIGNES
Rue de la Mogère Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-22
fin : 2025-11-22
Date(s) :
2025-11-22
Chantier Participatif dans les Vignes 22/11 de 14h à 17h
Au programme pré-taille et épamprage !
Chantier Participatif dans les Vignes 22/11 de 14h à 17h
Au programme pré-taille et épamprage !
Évènement gratuit, ouvert à tous.tes, inscriptions recommandées sur notre helloasso .
Rue de la Mogère Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
English :
Participatory vineyard work 22/11 from 2pm to 5pm
On the program: pre-pruning and pruning!
German :
Partizipative Arbeit in den Weinbergen 22.11. von 14 bis 17 Uhr
Auf dem Programm: Vorschneiden und Ausgeizen!
Italiano :
Lavoro partecipativo nei vigneti 22/11 dalle 14.00 alle 17.00
In programma: pre-potatura e potatura!
Espanol :
Trabajo participativo en los viñedos 22/11 de 14h a 17h
En el programa: ¡prepoda y poda!
L’événement CHANTIER PARTICIPATIF DANS LES VIGNES Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2025-11-09 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER