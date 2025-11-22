CHANTIER PARTICIPATIF DANS LES VIGNES Montpellier

CHANTIER PARTICIPATIF DANS LES VIGNES

Chantier Participatif dans les Vignes 22/11 de 14h à 17h

Au programme pré-taille et épamprage !

Évènement gratuit, ouvert à tous.tes, inscriptions recommandées sur notre helloasso .

Rue de la Mogère Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Participatory vineyard work 22/11 from 2pm to 5pm

On the program: pre-pruning and pruning!

German :

Partizipative Arbeit in den Weinbergen 22.11. von 14 bis 17 Uhr

Auf dem Programm: Vorschneiden und Ausgeizen!

Italiano :

Lavoro partecipativo nei vigneti 22/11 dalle 14.00 alle 17.00

In programma: pre-potatura e potatura!

Espanol :

Trabajo participativo en los viñedos 22/11 de 14h a 17h

En el programa: ¡prepoda y poda!

