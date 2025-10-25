Chantier Participatif Ébreuil

Chantier Participatif Ébreuil samedi 25 octobre 2025.

Chantier Participatif

En bas du chemin de la Boursignole (Mont David) Ébreuil Allier

Début : 2025-10-25 09:00:00

fin : 2025-10-25 11:00:00

2025-10-25

Chantier Participatif pour le débroussaillage et nettoyage du Lavoir du Mont David. Venez aider à préserver le patrimoine local ! Un apéritif est offert aux participants. Prévoir Bottes, gants, sécateurs, râteaux, cisailles et pelles.

+33 6 67 48 36 57

English :

Participatory workcamp to clear the undergrowth and clean up the Lavoir du Mont David. Come and help preserve our local heritage! An aperitif is offered to participants. Please bring Boots, gloves, secateurs, rakes, shears and shovels.

German :

Partizipatives Workcamp für das Entfernen von Gestrüpp und die Reinigung des Waschhauses Mont David. Helfen Sie mit, das lokale Kulturerbe zu erhalten! Den Teilnehmern wird ein Aperitif angeboten. Mitbringen: Stiefel, Handschuhe, Gartenscheren, Rechen, Scheren und Schaufeln.

Italiano :

Campo di lavoro partecipativo per liberare il sottobosco e ripulire il lavatoio del Mont David. Venite a contribuire alla conservazione del patrimonio locale! Ai partecipanti sarà offerto un aperitivo. Si prega di portare: Stivali, guanti, forbici, rastrelli, cesoie e vanghe.

Espanol :

Campo de trabajo participativo para desbrozar y limpiar el lavadero de Mont David. ¡Venga y ayude a preservar el patrimonio local! Se ofrecerá un aperitivo a los participantes. Se ruega traer: Botas, guantes, tijeras de podar, rastrillos, cizallas y palas.

