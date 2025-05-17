Chantier Participatif Lavoir de Sainte-Foy – Ébreuil, 17 mai 2025 09:00, Ébreuil.
Allier
Chantier Participatif Lavoir de Sainte-Foy Haut du Chemain de Sainte Foy Ébreuil Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-17 09:00:00
fin : 2025-05-17
Date(s) :
2025-05-17
Venez nous aider à dégager le puits et le lavoir de Sainte Foy. Prévoyez votre matériel…
Apéritif offert aux participants.
.
Haut du Chemain de Sainte Foy
Ébreuil 03450 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 67 48 36 57
English :
Come and help us clear the Sainte Foy well and wash-house. Bring your own equipment?
Aperitif offered to participants.
German :
Helfen Sie uns, den Brunnen und das Waschhaus von Sainte Foy freizulegen. Bringen Sie Ihre Ausrüstung mit?
Den Teilnehmern wird ein Aperitif angeboten.
Italiano :
Venite ad aiutarci a ripulire il pozzo e il lavatoio di Sainte Foy. Portate la vostra attrezzatura?
Aperitivo offerto ai partecipanti.
Espanol :
Ven a ayudarnos a limpiar el pozo y el lavadero de Sainte Foy. ¿Traes tu propio equipo?
Aperitivo ofrecido a los participantes.
L’événement Chantier Participatif Lavoir de Sainte-Foy Ébreuil a été mis à jour le 2025-05-13 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule