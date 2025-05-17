Chantier Participatif Lavoir de Sainte-Foy – Ébreuil, 17 mai 2025 09:00, Ébreuil.

Allier

Chantier Participatif Lavoir de Sainte-Foy Haut du Chemain de Sainte Foy Ébreuil Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-17 09:00:00

fin : 2025-05-17

Date(s) :

2025-05-17

Venez nous aider à dégager le puits et le lavoir de Sainte Foy. Prévoyez votre matériel…

Apéritif offert aux participants.

.

Haut du Chemain de Sainte Foy

Ébreuil 03450 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 67 48 36 57

English :

Come and help us clear the Sainte Foy well and wash-house. Bring your own equipment?

Aperitif offered to participants.

German :

Helfen Sie uns, den Brunnen und das Waschhaus von Sainte Foy freizulegen. Bringen Sie Ihre Ausrüstung mit?

Den Teilnehmern wird ein Aperitif angeboten.

Italiano :

Venite ad aiutarci a ripulire il pozzo e il lavatoio di Sainte Foy. Portate la vostra attrezzatura?

Aperitivo offerto ai partecipanti.

Espanol :

Ven a ayudarnos a limpiar el pozo y el lavadero de Sainte Foy. ¿Traes tu propio equipo?

Aperitivo ofrecido a los participantes.

L’événement Chantier Participatif Lavoir de Sainte-Foy Ébreuil a été mis à jour le 2025-05-13 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule