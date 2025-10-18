Chantier théâtre d’improvisation Café Cantine Villeneuve-sur-Lot

Chantier théâtre d'improvisation Café Cantine Villeneuve-sur-Lot samedi 18 octobre 2025.

Chantier théâtre d’improvisation

Café Cantine 3 Rue de la Convention Villeneuve-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

2025-10-18

Atelier parents enfants.

Venez découvrir et pratiquer le théâtre d’improvisation, à partir de 7 ans.

Réservation obligatoire.

Café Cantine 3 Rue de la Convention Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 19 66 95 30

English : Chantier théâtre d’improvisation

Parent-child workshop.

Discover and practice improvisational theater for children aged 7 and over.

Reservations required.

German : Chantier théâtre d’improvisation

Workshop für Eltern und Kinder.

Entdecken und üben Sie das Improvisationstheater, ab 7 Jahren.

Reservierung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Laboratorio per genitori e bambini.

Venite a scoprire e a praticare l’improvvisazione teatrale per bambini dai 7 anni in su.

Prenotazione obbligatoria.

Espanol : Chantier théâtre d’improvisation

Taller para padres e hijos.

Ven a descubrir y practicar el teatro de improvisación para niños a partir de 7 años.

Imprescindible reservar.

