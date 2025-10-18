Chantier théâtre d’improvisation Café Cantine Villeneuve-sur-Lot
Chantier théâtre d’improvisation Café Cantine Villeneuve-sur-Lot samedi 18 octobre 2025.
Chantier théâtre d’improvisation
Café Cantine 3 Rue de la Convention Villeneuve-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Début : 2025-10-18
fin : 2025-10-18
2025-10-18
Atelier parents enfants.
Venez découvrir et pratiquer le théâtre d’improvisation, à partir de 7 ans.
Réservation obligatoire.
Café Cantine 3 Rue de la Convention Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 19 66 95 30
English : Chantier théâtre d’improvisation
Parent-child workshop.
Discover and practice improvisational theater for children aged 7 and over.
Reservations required.
German : Chantier théâtre d’improvisation
Workshop für Eltern und Kinder.
Entdecken und üben Sie das Improvisationstheater, ab 7 Jahren.
Reservierung erforderlich.
Italiano :
Laboratorio per genitori e bambini.
Venite a scoprire e a praticare l’improvvisazione teatrale per bambini dai 7 anni in su.
Prenotazione obbligatoria.
Espanol : Chantier théâtre d’improvisation
Taller para padres e hijos.
Ven a descubrir y practicar el teatro de improvisación para niños a partir de 7 años.
Imprescindible reservar.
