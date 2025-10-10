CHANTONS TOUS ENSEMBLE Les Résidentiels Saint-Brevin-les-Pins

CHANTONS TOUS ENSEMBLE Les Résidentiels Saint-Brevin-les-Pins vendredi 10 octobre 2025.

CHANTONS TOUS ENSEMBLE

Les Résidentiels Allée Jean-Claude Brialy Saint-Brevin-les-Pins Loire-Atlantique

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-10 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-10

Date(s) :

2025-10-10

Et si nous devenions une chorale le temps d’un instant ?

Baptiste et sa guitare vous accompagnet sur les musiques d’hier et d’aujourd’hui.

Venez profiter de ce moment convivial en notre compagnie.

Vendredi 10 Octobre à 15h

Sur inscription 02 40 21 21 21 animationstbrevin@residentiels.

.

Les Résidentiels Allée Jean-Claude Brialy Saint-Brevin-les-Pins 44250 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 21 21 21 com@residentiels.fr

English :

What if we became a choir for a moment?

Baptiste and his guitar will accompany you on the music of yesterday and today.

Come and enjoy this convivial moment with us.

Friday, October 10 at 3pm

Registration: 02 40 21 21 21 animationstbrevin@residentiels.

German :

Was wäre, wenn wir für einen Moment zu einem Chor werden würden?

Baptiste und seine Gitarre begleiten Sie bei der Musik von gestern und heute.

Genießen Sie diesen geselligen Moment in unserer Gesellschaft.

Freitag, 10. Oktober um 15 Uhr

Mit Anmeldung: 02 40 21 21 animationstbrevin@residentiels.

Italiano :

E se per un momento diventassimo un coro?

Baptiste e la sua chitarra vi accompagneranno con la musica di ieri e di oggi.

Venite a godervi questo momento conviviale con noi.

Venerdì 10 ottobre alle 15.00

Iscrizione obbligatoria: 02 40 21 21 21 animationstbrevin@residentiels.

Espanol :

¿Y si nos convirtiéramos en un coro por un momento?

Baptiste y su guitarra le acompañarán con la música de ayer y de hoy.

Venga a disfrutar con nosotros de este momento de convivencia.

Viernes 10 de octubre a las 15.00 h

Inscripción obligatoria: 02 40 21 21 21 animationstbrevin@residentiels.

L’événement CHANTONS TOUS ENSEMBLE Saint-Brevin-les-Pins a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par OT Saint Brevin