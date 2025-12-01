Chants de Noël: Xmas Walking Band Grande Rue Valence

Chants de Noël: Xmas Walking Band

Grande Rue Avenue Victor Hugo Valence Drôme

Début : 2025-12-17 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-17 18:00:00

2025-12-17

Trio de chants et guitare en déambulation.

Grande Rue Avenue Victor Hugo Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

English :

Singing and guitar trio on the move.

German :

Trio aus Gesang und Gitarre auf einer Wanderung.

Italiano :

Un trio errante di canzoni e chitarra.

Espanol :

Un trío errante de canciones y guitarra.

