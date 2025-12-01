Chants de Noël: Xmas Walking Band Grande Rue Valence
Chants de Noël: Xmas Walking Band Grande Rue Valence mercredi 17 décembre 2025.
Chants de Noël: Xmas Walking Band
Grande Rue Avenue Victor Hugo Valence Drôme
Début : 2025-12-17 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-17 18:00:00
2025-12-17
Trio de chants et guitare en déambulation.
English :
Singing and guitar trio on the move.
German :
Trio aus Gesang und Gitarre auf einer Wanderung.
Italiano :
Un trio errante di canzoni e chitarra.
Espanol :
Un trío errante de canciones y guitarra.
