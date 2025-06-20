CHANTS DU MONDE TRADITIONNELS ET SACRÉS – ESPACE CHRISTIAN BOURQUIN Saint-Féliu-d’Amont, 20 juin 2025 18:30, Saint-Féliu-d'Amont.

Pyrénées-Orientales

CHANTS DU MONDE TRADITIONNELS ET SACRÉS ESPACE CHRISTIAN BOURQUIN AVENUE DU ROUSSILLON Saint-Féliu-d’Amont Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-06-20 18:30:00

fin : 2025-06-20

2025-06-20

« OKAN ou la rencontre des vents de l’Est et du Sud, de ces souffles ayant traversé les montagnes de Bulgarie et de ceux qui, poussés par Olorun, ont balayé les chaudes plaines du Nigeria pour venir jusqu’à nous. Ça sent le citron et le gingembre…

Saint-Féliu-d’Amont 66170 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 80 17 50 mediatheques@roussillon-conflent.fr

« OKAN or the meeting of the winds from the East and the South, of those winds that have crossed the mountains of Bulgaria and those that, driven by Olorun, have swept across the warm plains of Nigeria to come to us. It smells of lemon and ginger…

« OKAN oder das Zusammentreffen von Ost- und Südwinden, von jenen Winden, die die Berge Bulgariens überquert haben, und jenen, die, von Olorun getrieben, über die warmen Ebenen Nigerias fegten und zu uns kamen. Es riecht nach Zitrone und Ingwer …

« OKAN è l’incontro dei venti dell’Est e del Sud, quelli che hanno soffiato attraverso le montagne della Bulgaria e quelli che, spinti da Olorun, hanno attraversato le calde pianure della Nigeria per arrivare fino a noi. Profuma di limone e zenzero…

« OKAN es el encuentro de los vientos del Este y del Sur, los vientos que han soplado a través de las montañas de Bulgaria y los que, impulsados por Olorun, han barrido las calurosas llanuras de Nigeria hasta llegar a nosotros. Huele a limón y a jengibre…

