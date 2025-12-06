CHANTS GOSPEL AU POLYGONE BÉZIERS Béziers
CHANTS GOSPEL AU POLYGONE BÉZIERS
3 Carrefour de l’Hours Béziers Hérault
Début : 2025-12-06
fin : 2025-12-27
2025-12-06 2025-12-13 2025-12-20 2025-12-27
Tous les samedis de décembre, laissez-vous envoûter par nos chanteurs de gospel en déambulation au Polygone de Béziers. .
3 Carrefour de l’Hours Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 09 75 50 accueil@polygone-beziers.com
English :
Let yourself be enchanted by our gospel singers on tour at the Polygone in Béziers.
German :
Lassen Sie sich von unseren Gospelsängern verzaubern, die im Polygon von Béziers auf Wanderschaft gehen.
Italiano :
Lasciatevi incantare dai nostri cantanti gospel che si esibiscono al Polygone di Béziers.
Espanol :
Déjese hechizar por nuestros cantantes de gospel mientras actúan en el Polygone de Béziers.
