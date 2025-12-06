CHANTS GOSPEL AU POLYGONE BÉZIERS

3 Carrefour de l'Hours Béziers Hérault

Début : 2025-12-06

fin : 2025-12-27

2025-12-06 2025-12-13 2025-12-20 2025-12-27

Tous les samedis de décembre, laissez-vous envoûter par nos chanteurs de gospel en déambulation au Polygone de Béziers. .

3 Carrefour de l’Hours Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 09 75 50 accueil@polygone-beziers.com

English :

Let yourself be enchanted by our gospel singers on tour at the Polygone in Béziers.

German :

Lassen Sie sich von unseren Gospelsängern verzaubern, die im Polygon von Béziers auf Wanderschaft gehen.

Italiano :

Lasciatevi incantare dai nostri cantanti gospel che si esibiscono al Polygone di Béziers.

Espanol :

Déjese hechizar por nuestros cantantes de gospel mientras actúan en el Polygone de Béziers.

L’événement CHANTS GOSPEL AU POLYGONE BÉZIERS Béziers a été mis à jour le 2025-11-20 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE