Chants participatifs

1 rue des Chanoines Guebwiller Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-12-20 16:00:00

fin : 2025-12-20

Date(s) :

2025-12-20

Chant participatif, chantez en chœur les traditionnels chants de Noël.

Chant participatif, chantez en chœur les traditionnels chants de Noël. .

1 rue des Chanoines Guebwiller 68500 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 76 91 57

English :

Join in the singing of traditional Christmas carols.

German :

Mitmachsingen, singen Sie die traditionellen Weihnachtslieder im Chor.

Italiano :

Unitevi ai canti della tradizione natalizia.

Espanol :

Únase al canto de villancicos tradicionales.

L’événement Chants participatifs Guebwiller a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par Office de tourisme de la Région de Guebwiller