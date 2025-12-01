Chants participatifs Guebwiller
Chants participatifs Guebwiller samedi 20 décembre 2025.
Chants participatifs
1 rue des Chanoines Guebwiller Haut-Rhin
Début : Samedi 2025-12-20 16:00:00
2025-12-20
Chant participatif, chantez en chœur les traditionnels chants de Noël.
1 rue des Chanoines Guebwiller 68500 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 76 91 57
English :
Join in the singing of traditional Christmas carols.
German :
Mitmachsingen, singen Sie die traditionellen Weihnachtslieder im Chor.
Italiano :
Unitevi ai canti della tradizione natalizia.
Espanol :
Únase al canto de villancicos tradicionales.
